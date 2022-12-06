Hall voters head to polls in Senate runoff race

Polling precincts are open in Hall County, and voters have been lining up since early this morning to make their voices heard in the Dec. 6 runoff election between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Polling locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The absentee by mail ballot box is located in the Elections Office on the lower level of the Hall County Government Center. Voters can deliver ballots to the dropbox there between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and all ballots must be received by the Elections Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6.

Election officials said there haven’t been any issues reported at polling locations in Hall County.

“Everything is going well, all locations opened on time and we’re ready for business,” Board of Elections Chairman Tom Smiley said. “We haven’t had any issues at any polling locations.”

Today is the final day of voting in the runoff, and polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

The runoff between Warnock and Walker was set for Dec. 6 after neither candidate received 50% of the vote needed in Georgia to secure victory in the Nov. 8 election. Warnock had 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%.

Last week, more than 34,000 Hall County residents went to the polls in the five-day early-voting period, while the general election in November saw almost 70,000 people participate in both early and Election Day voting countywide.