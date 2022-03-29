Who's running for at large Hall school board seat? Get to know these 2 candidates

Candidates' thoughts on curriculum

The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.



Carter: She supports recent bills banning critical race theory in schools. “Younger students are already trying to deal with enough new things that they’re learning about, and I definitely don’t think critical race theory is something that needs to be discussed in elementary or middle school and maybe not even high school.” She added: “It might not be something we do currently, but I definitely think we’ve got to be proactive in keeping it out.” She also supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights. “It’s extremely important for parents to feel like they are the sole decision makers about what their child is experiencing in a public school.”

Thompson: “I totally agree with our government,” he said of the Republican push to ban critical race theory in schools, adding that he supports the two bills. “There’s certain things that just don’t belong in the classroom, and sometimes teachers get a little overzealous and let their personal beliefs float too much into the classroom. And you want them to have freedom to express their own opinions, but it’s got to be in the context of our education values.”