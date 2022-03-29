Who's running for at large Hall school board seat? Get to know these 2 candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: Bill Thompson is the incumbent, having served since 2010 on the board, and he faces one Republican challenger. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Pat Calmes in November.
How to vote: The at large post represents all of Hall County. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.
Meet the candidates
Ashley Carter
Republican
Residence: Lula
Occupation: Director of alumni engagement at Brenau University
Political experience: None
Family: Married with two children at Riverbend Elementary
Bill Thompson
Republican
Residence: Oakwood
Occupation: Driver for Fox Entertainment; worked 45 years in schools
Political experience: Board member since 2010
Family: Married with five children, three who worked in school system, and two grandchildren in Hall schools
Candidates' thoughts on staffing
Local school districts have struggled to hire and retain teachers, especially as more teachers have retired. Both Gainesville and Hall County have partnered with the University of North Georgia in establishing a student-teacher residency program. A select number of students will intern in the classroom during their senior year in college and be paid half the salary of an average first-year teacher, about $23,000 in Hall and slightly less in Gainesville. It is part of a broader effort to tackle what some are calling the teacher crisis.
Carter: Teacher pay in Hall is better than some districts, especially rural ones, she said, but she still doesn’t think teachers are paid enough. “I would absolutely support any kind of pay raise for our teachers across the board, and they do a really, really hard job. And I found that out during the first few months of COVID when I realized I really don’t want to be teaching my kids. I think everybody had a much greater appreciation for what our teachers do.” She supports the recent student-teacher residency program with UNG. She added that in her role at Brenau she could help foster more partnerships.
Thompson: “We’re always trying to look for ways to give benefits and higher pay for the teachers and all staff members. … It helps when there’s an election year for us to see the governor is giving a boost to the teachers.” He spoke about the importance of supporting teachers in the classroom and giving them the resources they need. “There is no better advertisement than word of mouth. Basically, happy teachers, they’ll spread the word for you.”
Candidates' thoughts on growth
Hall County’s population has grown by about 13% in the past decade, according to 2020 census data, and Hall school officials have said the south end of the county is expected to grow most rapidly over the next 10 years. A new Cherokee Bluff middle school building is opening next year in South Hall.
Carter: “We’ve already seen a huge growth in the south part of the county, especially in the Flowery Branch-Braselton area,” she said. “But I do think we’ve got to grow smarter, and we’ve got to make sure that our buildings, what we’re investing into them, they’re going to be able to hold that type of capacity, and that we’re going to have the teachers and staff to teach and educate these students.”
Thompson: “The last thing we like to do is redistrict the lines. That’s a hard situation for everybody.” He said the district can accommodate growth by building new schools like Cherokee Bluff Middle and adding to existing schools. He welcomes growth in the eastern part of the district. “I think that’s a good thing. They need to have a little growth to provide opportunities for everybody.”
Candidates' thoughts on curriculum
The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.
Carter: She supports recent bills banning critical race theory in schools. “Younger students are already trying to deal with enough new things that they’re learning about, and I definitely don’t think critical race theory is something that needs to be discussed in elementary or middle school and maybe not even high school.” She added: “It might not be something we do currently, but I definitely think we’ve got to be proactive in keeping it out.” She also supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights. “It’s extremely important for parents to feel like they are the sole decision makers about what their child is experiencing in a public school.”
Thompson: “I totally agree with our government,” he said of the Republican push to ban critical race theory in schools, adding that he supports the two bills. “There’s certain things that just don’t belong in the classroom, and sometimes teachers get a little overzealous and let their personal beliefs float too much into the classroom. And you want them to have freedom to express their own opinions, but it’s got to be in the context of our education values.”