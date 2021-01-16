Hall elections board certifies Jan. 5 runoff election results

The Hall County elections board voted Friday, Jan. 15, to certify county results from the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
Official results show that Republican incumbent David Perdue received 57,157 votes, or 72%, to Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff’s 21,883, or 28%; and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler garnered 56,718, or 72%, to Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock’s 22,296, or 28%.
Also, in the Public Service Commission runoff, results showed Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald received 57,453 votes, or 73%, to Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman’s 20,791, or 27%.
Ossoff, Warnock and McDonald won their respective statewide elections.