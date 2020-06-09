Hall County election results in 2020 general primary, special election

With most Hall County precincts reporting, it was a good night for incumbents. A long-running sales tax to fund schools also won approval along with bond referendums for both Hall and Gainesville districts. Full results for Hall County elections are available at the county website. Below are results of contested races with more than 93% of precincts reporting. Results are not yet available for races including other counties.

Clerk of Courts

Charles Baker, R, incumbent: 56.76%

Jennifer Gibbs, R: 16.56%

Bradford Rounds, R: 20.58%

Laura Stiner, R: 6.09%

Sheriff

Gerald Couch, R, incumbent: 71.1%

Kris Hall, R: 9%

Mitch Taylor, R: 18.22%

David P. Williams, R: 1.69%

Coroner

Doug Forrester, R: 26.41%

Marion Merck, R, incumbent: 73.59%

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

David Gibbs IV, R: 35.62%

Billy Powell, R, incumbent: 64.38%

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

Bobby Banks, R: 15.44%

Richard Higgins, R, incumbent: 59.33%

Judy Sartain, R: 25.23%

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Yes: 65.89%

No: 34.11%

Hall County general obligation bond

Yes: 64.91%

No: 35.09%

Gainesville general obligation bond