BREAKING
Hall County election results in 2020 general primary, special election
With most Hall County precincts reporting, it was a good night for incumbents. Full results for Hall County elections are available at the county website. Below are results of contested races with more than 93% of precincts reporting.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall County election results in 2020 general primary, special election
06012020 ELEX 2.jpg
Voters are greeted by masked poll workers Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the North Hall Community Center during the primary election. - photo by Scott Rogers

With most Hall County precincts reporting, it was a good night for incumbents. A long-running sales tax to fund schools also won approval along with bond referendums for both Hall and Gainesville districts. Full results for Hall County elections are available at the county website. Below are results of contested races with more than 93% of precincts reporting. Results are not yet available for races including other counties. 

Clerk of Courts

  • Charles Baker, R, incumbent: 56.76%

  • Jennifer Gibbs, R: 16.56%

  • Bradford Rounds, R: 20.58%

  • Laura Stiner, R: 6.09%

Sheriff 

  • Gerald Couch, R, incumbent: 71.1%

  • Kris Hall, R: 9%

  • Mitch Taylor, R: 18.22%

  • David P. Williams, R: 1.69%

Coroner

  • Doug Forrester, R: 26.41%

  • Marion Merck, R, incumbent: 73.59%

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

  • David Gibbs IV, R: 35.62%

  • Billy Powell, R, incumbent: 64.38%

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

  • Bobby Banks, R: 15.44%

  • Richard Higgins, R, incumbent: 59.33%

  • Judy Sartain, R: 25.23%

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

  • Yes: 65.89%

  • No: 34.11%

Hall County general obligation bond

  • Yes: 64.91%

  • No: 35.09%

Gainesville general obligation bond

  • Yes: 71.17%

  • No: 28.83

Regional events