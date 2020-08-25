Hall Democrats' virtual meeting filled with hackers’ racist comments against Senate candidate Raphael Warnock

After a Hall County Democratic Party virtual meeting was interrupted by hackers targeting a U.S. Senate candidate, Georgia Democrats are criticizing the hackers’ racist messages and calling for unity.

The local Democrats hosted a Zoom meeting the evening of Monday, Aug. 24, with U.S. Senate candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock. However, the meeting was hacked, with people entering the meeting with racist slurs and pornographic content.

In a statement, the Hall County Democratic Party called the hacking a “disgusting display of the hatred aimed at Rev. Warnock and others who fight for a fair and equitable society.”

“For those of us who have rarely encountered such abusive messages before, let this be a wake-up call for us to fight back the negative forces out to destroy all that is best about America,” Chairman Kim Copeland and Secretary Denise Lee posted on the local party’s Facebook page. “If nothing else, this incident tells us how important it is for us to openly oppose such expressions of hatred.”