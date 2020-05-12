Hall coroner Merck faces rare challenger in Forrester

Merck, who has served as Hall County’s coroner since 1988, said he is a “proven coroner” who has worked death cases of all types for the past 32 years. Merck is also the funeral director and manager of Memorial Park Funeral Home.

“I’ve been to school every year. I stay up on the recent things that are happening,” Merck said.

The role of coroner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death. Under Georgia code, the coroner takes charge of the body after being notified of “suspicious or unusual deaths.”

“The coroner or county medical examiner shall, in the absence of the next of kin of the deceased person, take possession of all property of value found on such person, make an exact inventory thereof on his or her report, and surrender the same to the person entitled to its custody or possession. The coroner, medical examiner, or peace officer shall take possession of any objects, anatomical specimens, or articles which, in his or her opinion, may be helpful in establishing the cause of death, manner of death, or identification of the deceased; and in cooperation with a forensic laboratory he or she may make such tests and examinations of said objects, specimens, or articles as may be necessary or useful in determining the cause of death, manner of death, or the identity of the deceased,” according to the Georgia code.

Forrester said he would like to sever the coroner’s office’s ties to a funeral home and place it in a neutral, centrally located area.