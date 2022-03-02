Hall Commissioner Kathy Cooper announces plans to run for re-election

Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper will run for re-election for her South Hall seat, which has seen massive development and growth in recent years.
“I’m trying to transition right now into getting our community into a good place with development,” Cooper said.
The past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic have come with challenges to county government, she said, including a boom in new development, people moving in from other states and some high-level staff turnover.
“We have really hit hard with people coming into this area,” Cooper said. “We thought we had all the good precautions and ordinances in place to make it smooth. When you get bombarded like that, and we’ve had some changeovers and some adjustments in the staff — it’s been a tough year.”
Some ordinances may need tweaking to better manage growth, Cooper said, though she wouldn’t yet go into detail.
“You can’t do that overnight,” she said.
Getting more money for road and sewer improvements will also be a focus, Cooper said. She touted the county’s recent efforts to provide funding for equipment and compensation increases for first responders and other county employees.
Cooper was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014. She has run a cattle, egg and Christmas tree farm off of Union Church Road for more than 30 years with her husband, John.
The primary election will be held May 24. Candidates will qualify starting Monday, March 7, and the period ends Friday, March 11.