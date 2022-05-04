GOP candidate disqualified from 9th District race after check bounced

Republican candidate for the 9th Congressional District, John London, was disqualified from the race Friday, April 29, after he failed to pay the qualifying fee.

London, who is a minister in Alpharetta, said he was notified the third week of March after the qualifying period ended that the check he submitted to the Georgia Republican Party bounced. He said it was an issue with his bank and he sent documents to the party to attempt to resolve the issue. He plans to pay the fee once his check is returned, he said.

“The check was returning an error,” London said. “There was a complication with my checking account. It wasn’t set up properly; I wasn’t getting donations.”