GOP candidate disqualified from 9th District race after check bounced

Republican candidate for the 9th Congressional District, John London, was disqualified from the race Friday, April 29, after he failed to pay the qualifying fee.
London, who is a minister in Alpharetta, said he was notified the third week of March after the qualifying period ended that the check he submitted to the Georgia Republican Party bounced. He said it was an issue with his bank and he sent documents to the party to attempt to resolve the issue. He plans to pay the fee once his check is returned, he said.
“The check was returning an error,” London said. “There was a complication with my checking account. It wasn’t set up properly; I wasn’t getting donations.”
The qualifying fee for congressional candidates is $5,220.
London was up against incumbent U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, and challengers Ben Souther, Gregory Howard and Michael Boggus. The 9th District covers all of Hall County and much of Northeast Georgia.
A representative for the Georgia Republican Party said that after the check failed to clear, they gave London additional time to make valid payment, but he failed to do so.
London’s name is still on the ballot, but the notice from the Georgia Secretary of State Office states London was disqualified from the race and, “all votes cast for such withdrawn candidate shall be void and shall not be counted.”
London had issue with the state’s decision, saying that since his name is on the ballot, his votes should be counted.
“I’m on the ballot, and I’ve already got votes,” London said. “I’m probably going to win this primary.”
But London later conceded he would instead plan to run as an independent in the general election this November.
Election Day for primary races is May 24, and the general election will be held Nov. 8.