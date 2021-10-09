Gillsville City Council Post 2 preview: Jeff Perry vs. Larry Poole

Poole, like many people in Gillsville, said he wants to see the city remain small and keep out commercial and industrial development.

“We are one of the few cities that is not pro-development,” Poole said. “We are not interested in a lot of growth. We welcome people; we like being a farming community. We like having a place where you can have four acres and a horse if you want it.”

Gillsville could be a prime location in the coming years for new development because of its proximity between Highway 365 and Interstate 85, Poole said.

“We are on a traffic corridor that they’re looking to upgrade for truck traffic from I-85 to 365, and I want to do everything I can to combat that,” he said. “We’re already overrun with traffic as it is, and that would just about blow us off the map.”

Many people in Gillsville like living there and commuting to work, whether in Commerce or Gainesville or elsewhere, Poole said, so he doesn’t want to bring in big commercial developments.