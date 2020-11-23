Georgia is finalizing details of recount requested by Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — After the Trump campaign requested a recount of the presidential ballots in Georgia, state election officials were working to finalize the details of how and when that will be done, a top elections official said Monday.



The election results certified last week by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger showed Democrat Joe Biden beating Republican President Donald Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast, or about 0.25%. Under state law, a candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.

The Trump campaign on Saturday sent a formal request for a recount to the secretary of state's office.



