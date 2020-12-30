Georgia county absentee ballot envelope audit finds no fraud

"This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia's signature match processes," Raffensperger said in a news release Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia by about 12,000 votes out of the 5 million cast, but Trump and his allies have made repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

The investigators reviewed 15,118 absentee ballot envelopes from randomly selected boxes, about 10% of the total received in Cobb County for the November general election, according to the audit report. That sample size was chose to "reach a 99% confidence level in the results."

The Cobb County elections department had "a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures," the audit report says.

There were two cases where the audit team determined that a voter should have been contacted to fix a problem. In both those cases, investigators interviewed the voters and determined they were the ones who cast the ballots, the report says.