Gainesville’s Butch Miller re-elected to serve as Georgia Senate president pro tempore

Georgia state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, was reelected to another term as the Senate’s president pro tempore for the upcoming 2021-2022 legislative session.
“For the past two years, it has been both a privilege and honor to serve my colleagues in the Georgia Senate as President Pro Tempore. By working together, we have embraced policies that aim to create a better life for Georgians, promote economic growth and seek to keep Georgia moving in a positive direction,” Miller said in a statement sent by the Georgia Senate Press Office.
“This year has presented many challenges that will require bold leadership throughout the upcoming legislative session. I pledge to work with both sides of the aisle as we work toward one common goal – a healthy and prosperous Georgia for all.”