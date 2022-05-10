Gainesville’s Butch Miller, opponent Burt Jones continue to raise millions in race for lieutenant governor

With two weeks left until Election Day for 2022 primary candidates, Sen. Butch Miller has more than $1.5 million left to spend, more than any other candidate for lieutenant governor.

The Gainesville native has raised more than $3.6 million as of April 30, the most recent reporting deadline for campaign fundraising.

His main Republican rival, Sen. Burt Jones, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump has about $313,000 on hand, and has raised a little over $4 million throughout his campaign. That amount includes $2 million in Jones’ own money.