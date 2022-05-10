Gainesville’s Butch Miller, opponent Burt Jones continue to raise millions in race for lieutenant governor

With two weeks left until Election Day for 2022 primary candidates, Sen. Butch Miller has more than $1.5 million left to spend, more than any other candidate for lieutenant governor.
The Gainesville native has raised more than $3.6 million as of April 30, the most recent reporting deadline for campaign fundraising.
His main Republican rival, Sen. Burt Jones, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump has about $313,000 on hand, and has raised a little over $4 million throughout his campaign. That amount includes $2 million in Jones’ own money.
Fundraising reports were also filed by other state candidates.
Hall County’s state Senate District 49 race is set for a rematch between Hall County Commissioner Shelly Echols and former commissioner Scott Gibbs.
As of April 30, Echols has outraised Gibbs by more than $100,000 with $113,866 left to spend.
Gibbs has $72,366 on hand, and he has loaned his campaign $65,525 of his own money.
Echols defeated Gibbs, who was the incumbent, for the District 3 commission seat in 2018 with 71.9% of the vote. Now they and challenger Richard Straut, who has $6,230 on hand, face off for District 49, which covers most of Hall County.
The seat was left open after Miller announced he would run for lieutenant governor in May 2021.
Three Republicans are running for House District 30, left open after incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn out of his district last fall.
Barry Sanders, a small business owner in Buford, has about $36,366 left to spend, and his opponents aren’t far behind. Derrick McCollum, a former firefighter and Marine, has $30,568, while Whitney Pimentel, who is a speech pathologist in Flowery Branch, has $24,887 on hand. McCollum, who announced his candidacy last summer, has raised the most as of April 30, with $124,450.
Dunahoo, now running in House District 31, which covers much of Jackson County and part of East Hall, has nearly $200,000 left to spend, far outraising his opponent Don Clerici.
Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, has outpaced her Republican opponent, David Clark of Sugar Hill, in the race for House District 100, which covers part of South Hall, northwest Gwinnett and a portion of Forsyth County.
Rich has about $155,000 left to spend, more than five times Clark. Rich has served in the House for four years representing District 97, and Clark has served eight years representing District 98, before redistricting drew them into District 100.
Brent Cox leads a crowded field of six Republicans for House District 28, mostly covering northern Forsyth and a piece of West Hall.
Cox has more than $31,000 left to spend, and his closest challenger, Tim Short, has $25,400 cash on hand.
Early voting runs from May 2 through May 20, and Election Day is May 24.