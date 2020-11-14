Former Hall County commission chairman Don Whitmire dies at 86

Former Hall County Commission Chair Don Whitmire died Thursday, Nov. 12, according to an obituary from Memorial Park Funeral Home. He was 86.



In 1988, Whitmire became the first person to be elected to a fourth term on the commission.

“During his time of serving he was instrumental in helping bring an abundance of industries and growth to Hall County, and he was truly a servant for the people of Hall County,” his obituary reads.

Richard Higgins, the current Hall County Commission chairman, said Whitmire “led Hall County forward as it got more and more people."

“He was always smiling and teasing people and just a really outgoing person,” said Higgins, who knew Whitmire for roughly two decades.

Hall County coroner Marion Merck said Whitmire was the “best campaigner I’ve ever seen.” The commissioner taught Merck a tactic that has worked like a charm: When in a large crowd, find the common man, go to him first and shake his hand.