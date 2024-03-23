Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine pleads guilty to health care fraud Then Republican gubernatorial hopeful John Oxendine talks to reporters July 20, 2010, before polls finished reporting results on primary election night in Atlanta. Oxendine, a former state insurance commissioner, pleaded guilty on Friday, March 22, 2024, in federal court in Atlanta to health care fraud in a kickback scheme. - photo by Associated Press A former Georgia insurance commissioner who made a failed Republican run for governor has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud.