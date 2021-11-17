Flowery Branch resident, a former state Rep., running for U.S. Senate

Former Georgia House Rep. Josh Clark, who lives in Flowery Branch, is running for U.S. Senate, joining a crowded Republican field that includes former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Clark served as the House District 98 representative in Gwinnett County from 2011 to 2014 before his brother, David Clark, succeeded him.

Clark said he is the only Republican candidate with a proven conservative voting record and legislative experience.

“A crowded primary makes for a sharper candidate in November so I love it,” Clark said.

Clark currently serves as an executive at NeoLife North America, an international nutrition company where he started working at the age of 18. He moved to Flowery Branch with his wife and six children in the summer of 2018, he said, after living most of his life in Gwinnett County. He grew up on a farm in Gwinnett County, the oldest of 10 children.

Clark said that while in the General Assembly he supported pro-life legislation, reduced state debt and cut taxes.

Several candidates will compete for the Republican nomination in May 2022, and the winner will likely face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. Warnock won the Senate seat in 2020 in a special election that ended in a runoff against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler.