Flowery Branch Mayor Mike Miller won’t seek re-election this year. Here’s why

“I’ve got 12- and 13-year-old sons, and their activities are picking up,” he said. “In the past year, I’ve had to miss more and more of their activities. And as a father, you don’t get that time back.”



He added: “We’ve had some tragic events here in the past few months with some teenagers in that age range that really puts a spin on life. It made me reflect on what’s important in life.”

Miller, 46, was first elected as councilman in November 2009. He became mayor pro tem in May 2010 and mayor just one month later when then-Mayor Diane Hirling resigned and moved to Florida. He was elected mayor in November 2010.

Three at-large City Council seats are also on the Nov. 2 ballot.

People interested in running can file paperwork Aug. 16-18 at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. Qualifying fees are $180 for mayor and $144 for council.

The council seats are held by Joe Anglin, Amy Farah and Leslie Jarchow. Their terms, along with Miller’s, ends Dec. 31.