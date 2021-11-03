Newcomer wins seat on Flowery Branch council

William McDaniel defeated fellow political newcomer Chip McCallum for the Post 3 council seat, picking up nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Who is he: He works in commercial and residential real estate.

How he reacted: “The campaign process has been extremely educational and eye-opening. I got to speak to many people representing all of Flowery Branch, and it’s very apparent we have work to do. I’m extremely honored and excited to have been elected to represent all of Flowery Branch.”

On the issues: McDaniel has said he would like to see Flowery Branch attract more small businesses. “We need to keep the small city feel instead of being over inundated with warehouses and corporations,” he said.

What’s next: “I just want to focus on getting our community more involved in what’s going on with Flowery Branch. My goal is to make things more open and see how we can get more community involvement.”

