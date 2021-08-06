Flowery Branch councilmen Ed Asbridge, Joe Anglin announce political plans

Flowery Branch City Councilman Ed Asbridge announced Thursday, Aug. 5, he’s running for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.



Speaking during the council meeting, he said he decided to run for the office “after much prayer.”

Mayor Mike Miller has said he would not run for re-election. His four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Also, Councilman Joe Anglin, who praised Asbridge for enthusiasm in his current post, calling him “the Energizer Bunny,” said he plans to run for re-election. His term also ends Dec. 31.

In addition to mayor and Anglin’s seat, two other at-large City Council seats are on the ballot. The other seats are held by Amy Farah and Leslie Jarchow.

People interested in running can file paperwork Aug. 16-18 at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. Qualifying fees are $180 for mayor and $144 for council.



