Flowery Branch City Council Post 3 preview: Chip McCallum vs. William McDaniel

“I just want to make sure we’re taking care of our city and not letting it get too out of control,” McDaniel said.

Downtown residents “feel like they have no voice with the city — there’s a lot of angst about our city government,” McCallum said.

Both are seeking the Post 3 seat on the Flowery Branch City Council in the Nov. 2 election. Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12. More information is available in The Times 2021 voter guide.

Post 3 Councilwoman Leslie Jarchow isn’t seeking re-election.

McCallum, who unsuccessfully sought election to the council two years ago, is hoping for better results this time around.

“It’s still my need to want to give back,” he said. “You get older and find that you have time and maybe some expertise you can lend to others. It’s simply giving back to a town I really like.”