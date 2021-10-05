Flowery Branch City Council Post 3 preview: Chip McCallum vs. William McDaniel

Chip McCallum wants to help heal what he sees as a divide between downtown and the rest of Flowery Branch. And William McDanel would like to attract more small businesses to the South Hall city.
“I just want to make sure we’re taking care of our city and not letting it get too out of control,” McDaniel said.
Downtown residents “feel like they have no voice with the city — there’s a lot of angst about our city government,” McCallum said.
Both are seeking the Post 3 seat on the Flowery Branch City Council in the Nov. 2 election. Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12. More information is available in The Times 2021 voter guide.
Post 3 Councilwoman Leslie Jarchow isn’t seeking re-election.
McCallum, who unsuccessfully sought election to the council two years ago, is hoping for better results this time around.
“It’s still my need to want to give back,” he said. “You get older and find that you have time and maybe some expertise you can lend to others. It’s simply giving back to a town I really like.”
Chip McCallum
Political experience: ran unsuccessfully for Flowery Branch City Council in 2019
Occupation: works in construction materials and infrastructure
Top issues: healing divide between downtown and rest of city
McDaniel, an Army veteran, said he became intrigued by government operations when, as a former Braselton police officer, he delivered meeting packets to Town Council members.
He said he began checking out Flowery Branch City Council meetings and found himself “taking more interest in city business.”
For McDaniel, who works in commercial and residential real estate, he said he would like to see Flowery Branch attract more small businesses.
“We need to keep the small city feel instead of being over inundated with warehouses and corporations,” he said. “We need more small businesses to add to our community.”
Public safety is another key concern.
William McDaniel
Political experience: first time seeking office
Occupation: works in commercial and residential real estate
Top issues: attracting small businesses, responsible growth
“It is important that our community is protected by those willing and ready to serve,” McDaniel's website states.
McCallum, who works in construction materials and infrastructure, said he’s concerned about a divide between those living in the city’s older downtown section and other parts of the growing town.
“They just don’t feel like they’re represented,” he said, adding that he plans to meet with downtown residents before the election “to talk about what they believe are the problems.”
The council is mostly made up of members from Sterling on the Lake, a massive subdivision several miles from downtown off Spout Springs Road.
“But it’s also important to understand what’s happening just outside our city limits, which are very fragmented, to say the least,” McCallum said.