Facing no opponents, these candidates have already won re-election

After qualifying week ended Friday, March 11, for the 2022 general election, some local candidates will go on uncontested and have already won their races.
Lindsay Burton is the sole new face among Friday’s winners. Burton won election for Superior Court Judge in the Northeastern Judicial Circuit.
Burton has served on the Juvenile Court bench since October 2013 and became the chief judge the following year. She announced her plan to run for the seat after Judge C. Andrew Fuller announced he would not seek re-election in January. Burton could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, will retain his District 27 House Seat, which he has held since 2013. Before moving to the House, Hawkins served in the Senate from 2006-2010.
“I’m very happy about that,” Hawkins said. “I’m looking at some study committees this summer, so I’ll be busy doing that.”
District Attorney Lee Darragh will begin his sixth term next year after no other candidates qualified to run against him. He has served as district attorney since being appointed in 2005 by former Gov. Sonny Perdue. He won a contested race in 2006 and has run uncontested in each race since then.
“I am honored to serve the people of Hall and Dawson County for another term,” Darragh said. “My whole career has been directed toward helping victims and serving the people of our circuit and holding criminals accountable.”
Stephanie Woodard will continue to serve as solicitor general for Hall County. She was appointed in 2008 and was first elected after running unopposed in 2010.
Jason Deal has served as Superior Court Judge for the Northeastern Judicial Circuit since 2005, and he won re-election Friday.
Larry Baldwin has served as the district’s state court judge since 2008, and he won re-election Friday.