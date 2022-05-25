Emory Dunahoo set to represent a new House district

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, won the primary to fill the House 31 seat. Dunahoo previously represented House District 30, but redistricting put him into District 31, which was represented by Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson. Benton chose not to run for reelection.
Who is he: Dunahoo owns a business overseeing rental properties. He has served as the House District 30 representative since 2011.
How he reacted: Dunahoo couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.
On the issues: Dunahoo would like to see health care access for veterans be a priority. A longtime proponent of replacing the income tax with a consumption tax, he would at least like to see a continued return of surplus money to taxpayers.
What’s next: Dunahoo faces no Democratic opposition in the Nov. 8 election.
House District 31
Emory Dunahoo: 53%
Don Clerici: 47%