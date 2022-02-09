Elections board not willing to compromise on county’s proposal to change selection process





Chairman Tom Smiley offered to draft an alternative to what county commissioners sent to local legislators last fall. Boardmember Craig Lutz called creating a compromise at this stage a “waste of time.”

“It would make a lot more sense to me if we … allow the attorney to determine whether or not the objections that the county commission have are even relevant,” Lutz said. “It seems like this parallel process is leading down a road that we may find out we never had to take in the first place.”

County officials presented a change to the elections board’s structure to the local legislative delegation last November, arguing that its current selection process is unconstitutional.

Currently, two board members are appointed by the Democratic and Republican parties with no involvement from the county. The chairman is then appointed by the Board of Commissioners, which would not change.

In the new proposal, elections board members would be selected by the Board of Commissioners from a list of seven nominees each from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Commissioners would select two members from each list of seven.

The new process would maintain the current makeup of the elections board with two members of the Democratic Party and two members of the Republican Party.

The proposal would add term limits and allow the Board of Commissioners to remove a board member “for any reason.” Any vacant position would be filled via appointment by county commissioners.

County Attorney Van Stephens, who also represents the elections board, supported changing the structure of the elections board in order to put it in line with the state constitution and helped draft the proposal, which is why the elections board is seeking outside counsel to argue its case.

The elections board initially discussed the issue at its meeting in January, strongly condemning the proposed changes as an overreach of power.

Stephens said the county had already approved the elections board seeking outside counsel, but Smiley said the money county officials had offered would not be enough to secure their desired attorney, Ken Jarrard of Jarrard and Davis, LLLP. Securing funds for outside counsel would not require a formal vote by the board of commissioners.

“My concern is that if we don’t get more proactive then the state delegation is well within their power and authority to approve that enabling legislation that was presented to them by the county commissioners therefore putting us out of a voice. … “I would think it is prudent to develop our ideas.”

All five board members have said they do not believe their current structure is unconstitutional, and the vote Tuesday showed they were willing to fight to continue as they are.

“I don’t want a compromise,” Lutz said.

Dozens of other Georgia counties have a similar structure to Hall County’s elections board, in which at least some board members are selected by political parties rather than by voters or county commissioners, including nearby Franklin County. Stephens has argued that voters should have a say.

“Both (parties) should want to be sure that the voters actually have a voice in the actions of the board of elections,” he said.

Ultimately, the decision will be up to state legislators. Dean of Hall County’s local delegation, Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said he would not take up the matter until both sides reached an agreement, particularly because lawyers were involved.

The board voted 2-0 to not create an alternative proposal, instead planning to have Jarrard write a formal opinion and present the board’s case to local legislators. Craig Lutz and Gala Sheats voted in favor, Ken Cochran abstained and David Kennedy was not present for the meeting. The chairman only votes to break ties.



