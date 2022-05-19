Election security concerns may be cause for low voter turnout, director says

Concerns about election security may have led to a lower than expected voter turnout in Hall County so far for primary races.

Even with more early voting locations and more days to vote than in 2018, Elections Director Lori Wurtz said she believes misinformation proliferated on social media and other platforms may have led to lower numbers.

She thought Hall County might pass its total 2018 midterm primary turnout during the early voting period, but that isn’t likely to happen with one day left of early voting.

As of May 18, 10,567 people have voted in Hall County, which is about 7.6% of eligible voters. The total turnout in the 2018 primary was 19,431, which was about 17.8% of eligible voters.

Hall County has seven early voting locations, while in 2018 the election’s office was the only location. The county also added two days of Sunday voting, new to the 2022 primary period.

“Every year, social media is more and more active,” Wurtz said. “That’s where I believe that people are being influenced in some ways by what they see family members or friends saying, and it just makes it impossible to predict.”

Statewide, the numbers are different from Hall.

Early voting turnout is nearly three times as high as the last midterm primary in 2018, according to the Associated Press.