Education sales tax, bond referendums pass by wide margins

Both the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums for Hall County and Gainesville City schools passed in Tuesday’s primary election.
The vote will keep the one penny for every dollar spent sales tax in place, which will fund projects for the Hall, Gainesville and Buford school systems. It will also grant a bond of $258 million to the Hall County School District, and a bond of $83 million to the Gainesville City School System.
Money from the E-SPLOST and bond referendums will be used for major construction projects for the schools.
Gainesville Schools is planning a new middle school, as well as a redesign of the Gainesville High School campus.
Hall County intends to build four new elementary schools and a new middle school, as well as renovate existing schools.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
With 93.55% of precincts reporting
- Yes: 65.89%
- No: 34.11%
Hall County general obligation bond
With 93.55% of precincts reporting
- Yes: 64.91%
- No: 35.09%
Gainesville general obligation bond
With 93.75% of precincts reporting
- Yes: 71.17%
- No: 28.83