Early voting has started in Hall County. Here's when and where.

This is Hall County’s first early voting period to include Sunday voting, held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and 15 at the Brenau Downtown Center and Mulberry Creek Community Center. People may also vote 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 7 or 14 at all locations.

Elections Manager Paige Thompson said she is still looking for more poll workers, in case they need backups to fill in, but they have enough staffers at the moment. They hired 75 new poll workers during their latest push, and they have about 550 total workers.

Monday morning was not quite as busy as expected, Thompson said, but more people tend to come out later in the early voting period.

Those interested in becoming a poll worker may stop by the elections office on the third floor of the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road.

For details on primary races and polling information, visit The Times’ voter guide.