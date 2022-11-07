Early voting has ended in Hall. Here’s how many people have cast ballots

Early voting numbers in Hall County have surpassed the total number of people who voted in the May primary.

Through Friday, 43,576 people had voted early, an increase from the 35,393 total votes cast in May.

On Election Day, polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Residents must go to their designated precinct to vote.



Elections Manager Paige Thompson said there haven't been any issues so far at Hall County polling locations. She stated voter turnout for races remains high across the county.

“We had 37% overall voters including advance in-person, absentee by mail, and (uniformed and overseas citizen absentee voting),” Thompson said.



Reports of large voter turnout throughout Hall County come after the Secretary of State’s Office announced all-time-high, record-breaking turnout among Georgians voting early.

“Georgia’s record-breaking turnout continues with 2,056,545 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 157,334 showing up Thursday, Nov. 3,” a statement of the Secretary of State’s Office reads. “Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.”

The number of in-person votes cast statewide Thursday was 4% higher than it was on the same day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that “2.4 million voters will turnout during early voting.”

“That alone reflects that our early voting infrastructure is among the nation’s best,” Raffensperger said.

Figures from the Secretary of State’s Office also suggest voters have returned absentee ballots at a “higher pace” during this election. Numbers reported last Tuesday show that 204,549 ballots were returned to county election offices throughout the state.

Election officials in Hall County have received a total of 4,509 absentee ballots, an increase from the 1,896 mail-in ballots submitted by voters in the May primary races.