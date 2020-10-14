Doug Collins looks at life in politics and what may lie ahead if he wins Senate seat

At the time, he told The Times that the partisan process, particularly the actions of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, conflicts with what legislators are supposed to prioritize.



“They damaged the very fabric of what it means to be in a minority and majority in this body,” Collins said. “We only exist to get things done, in a sense of trust between members.”

In comparing his state and federal tenures, he said, “In the states, there’s a lot you can get done. There are very few times a bill comes forward that is purely partisan. … Once you get to Washington, D.C., everything tends to be purely partisan. The person who has experience at the state level benefits greatly when they get to Washington. They understand the process of voting and how you build coalitions.”

Collins continued: “And for me, it’s never been about compromising my values. I’ll never compromise being a conservative.”

One of the proudest moments for Collins during his tenure was the First Step Act, which he called “a generation-changing bill.”

“Do we just want to spend money to put people in cages or do we want to put them in there and say, ‘Look, while you’re in jail, if you want to get over your drug addiction, if you want to help your mental health issues, if you want to have job skills and training … to me that’s a conservative approach,” Collins said.