Democratic candidates, activists rally for abortion rights in downtown Gainesville

Democratic political candidates and a few dozen activists rallied Sunday, May 15, against a recently leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn abortion protections from Roe v. Wade.

About 30 gathered behind the Sidney O. Smith Jr. federal courthouse along Spring Street with signs reading, “Protect Roe v. Wade,” “Productive rights are human rights” and “Hands off my uterus.” Some cars passing by to exit downtown honked in support as the crowd chanted “My body, my choice.”

Democrat Laura Colaninno, who is running for Hall County Board of Commissioners District 1, helped organize the protest following the release of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision earlier this month, which would leave laws regarding abortion rights up to the states. The decision is not final, but the draft shows a 5-3 majority. If the decision went into effect, Georgia’s “heartbeat bill” would likely become law, allowing women to get an abortion only until the heartbeat can be detected, usually near the six week mark of pregnancy, with some exceptions.