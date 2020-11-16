David Perdue declines debates against Jon Ossoff in Senate runoff

ATLANTA — Republican Sen. David Perdue is declining to participate in debates against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia.



Ossoff's campaign said Monday that Ossoff has accepted six invitations from various media organizations for debates between now and Jan. 5. But Perdue has said no to a Dec. 6 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, and his reelection campaign made it clear that he doesn't plan on debating Ossoff again.

"We've already had two debates in this election," Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement, referring to debates held before the Nov. 3 election, in which Perdue came short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. "We're going to take our message about what's at stake if Democrats have total control of Congress directly to the people," Fry added.