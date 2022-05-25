A crowded race for new District 28 heads to runoff. Brent Cox is the man to catch

Who are they: Cox is a business owner and football coach from Forsyth County. Tressler is a Forsyth County resident and works in residential real estate sales.

On the issues: Cox previously said he is in favor of “common sense” growth in the area and developing a growth plan over the next 10-15 years. He has also said he is against a “’one-size-fits-all’ approach to education” and wants parents to have more choices and involvement in their child’s education. Tressler has previously said she is in favor of eliminating the state income tax and banning the teaching of divisive concepts from schools and colleges receiving public funds. She said she is also in favor of preservation of Lake Lanier and addressing traffic and congestion issues.

What Cox had to say: “I’m excited to see all the support that I’ve gotten within the district, and the opponents have all been first-class people” Cox said. “And the ones that will not be in the runoff, they worked really hard. Hopefully I can continue the friendship with them, and we can continue to help District 28 be successful.” Tressler could not be reached by deadline.

What’s next: Cox and Tressler will be in a June 21 runoff. The winner will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.