Commissioner Billy Powell wins fifth term on Hall County Board of Commissioners

Hall County Commissioner Billy Powell will keep his position, which he was first elected to in 2004.
Who is he: Powell, who works in commercial real estate, is in his fourth term as a commissioner. He represents parts of North and West Hall.
How he reacted: Powell could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
On the issues: Powell has said his goal is to avoid tax increases. He hopes to prioritize construction of the Sardis Connector.
What’s next: With no Democratic opponents in November, Powell will begin his fifth term in January.
Hall County Board of Commissioners District 2
- Billy Powell: 66.27%
- David Gibbs: 33.73%