Hall County election results in 2020 general primary, special election
With most Hall County precincts reporting, it was a good night for incumbents. Full results for Hall County elections are available at the county website. Below are results of contested races with more than 93% of precincts reporting.
Commissioner Billy Powell wins fifth term on Hall County Board of Commissioners
Hall County Commissioner Billy Powell will keep his position, which he was first elected to in 2004. 

Who is he: Powell, who works in commercial real estate, is in his fourth term as a commissioner. He represents parts of North and West Hall.

How he reacted: Powell could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

On the issues: Powell has said his goal is to avoid tax increases. He hopes to prioritize construction of the Sardis Connector

What’s next: With no Democratic opponents in November, Powell will begin his fifth term in January. 

Hall County Board of Commissioners District 2

  • Billy Powell: 66.27%
  • David Gibbs: 33.73%

