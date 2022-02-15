Chip McCallum exiting Flowery Branch race. Here’s why

Citing work obligations, Chip McCallum is dropping out of the race for Flowery Branch City Council’s Post 2 seat.
“A few items have changed at work and I will not be able to run for city council,” he said in a text. “More travel and a bit more intensity at work for 2022.”
“I will look to the future and maybe things will change in a couple years,” McCallum added.
He couldn’t be reached for further comment Tuesday, Feb. 15.
McCallum, who works in construction materials and infrastructure, had told The Times he was looking forward to bringing technical expertise to Flowery Branch matters, such as roads.
“I know I can help on the technology side of things — how to build better roads, how to repair roads, how to bring about stormwater collection and reuse,” he said.
McCallum has run twice unsuccessfully for the council, including a November loss to William McDaniel, who was sworn in to the Post 3 seat in early January.
He was running this time for Post 2, which became vacant last year when then-Councilman Ed Asbridge decided to run for mayor. Asbridge was elected mayor unopposed.
The special election is set for March 15, with candidate qualifying taking place through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
No one has qualified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Joe Mezzanotte and Jennifer Sudderth also have announced they are running for the seat.