Chip McCallum exiting Flowery Branch race. Here’s why

Citing work obligations, Chip McCallum is dropping out of the race for Flowery Branch City Council’s Post 2 seat.

“A few items have changed at work and I will not be able to run for city council,” he said in a text. “More travel and a bit more intensity at work for 2022.”

“I will look to the future and maybe things will change in a couple years,” McCallum added.

He couldn’t be reached for further comment Tuesday, Feb. 15.