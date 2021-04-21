Butch Miller addresses rumors he may run for lieutenant governor

It’s been rumored state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, may run for lieutenant governor, but he told The Times on Wednesday that he hasn’t decided yet.
“I am carefully looking at it and evaluating (whether to make a bid for the position),” Miller said in an April 21 interview following a virtual forum hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce where he was the keynote speaker. “And (we) will make a decision at the appropriate time.”
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is not expected to seek reelection for the state’s second-highest political position in 2022. However, Duncan has not made any official statement on his intentions. Duncan did rule out a 2022 U.S. Senate bid.
“Until Geoff Duncan makes a decision, I don’t have a decision to make,” Miller said during the conclusion of the chamber forum.
Miller said that his focus is still representing Hall County constituents at the state Capitol, but he couldn’t ignore the questions and rumors of a possible lieutenant governor bid during the forum.
“I’d love to have that opportunity, but that door may not open,” Miller said. “But if it opens, I’d love to run through it like Herschel Walker. But that door is not open right now.”