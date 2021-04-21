Butch Miller addresses rumors he may run for lieutenant governor

It’s been rumored state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, may run for lieutenant governor, but he told The Times on Wednesday that he hasn’t decided yet.

“I am carefully looking at it and evaluating (whether to make a bid for the position),” Miller said in an April 21 interview following a virtual forum hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce where he was the keynote speaker. “And (we) will make a decision at the appropriate time.”