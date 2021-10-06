Buford Board of Education preview: Kathleen Welch vs. Lien Diaz

One of her main interests is promoting STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“I do believe it's very important for us to prepare our students to thrive and succeed in a technological society that is becoming more technologically advanced faster than we can imagine,” she said.

Diaz earned a bachelor’s in math and science from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s of mathematics education from Texas State University. She now works as the Director of Educational Innovation and Leadership at Georgia Tech and has spent more than half of her 25-year career in education expanding access to computer sciences across the country.

She worked closely with Georgia lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 108, which requires middle schools and high schools to offer computer science courses by 2025. She believes her experiences as an educator will allow her to best serve the Buford community.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” she said. “I do understand how school systems work. I know how policies are created, and I’ve been in plenty of board rooms in deep and meaningful conversations about setting policy to provide students the best quality education that can be provided.”

She hopes to make the board more receptive to diverse perspectives.

“I do think we could improve on the connections with the community, being more receptive to the voices in the community — diverse voices, diverse perspectives.”

Diaz also described herself as “teacher advocate,” and wants to pay them more and provide better educational development.

She and her husband have four children, and she has lived in Buford for more than 15 years.

You can learn more about Diaz on her website.