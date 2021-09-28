Braselton mayor's race preview: Hardy Johnson vs. Kurt Ward

With Bill Orr, first elected in 2009, opting not to seek re-election this year, District 4 Councilman Hardy Johnson and Kurt Ward decided to seek the post in the town, which straddles Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties.



The election is Nov. 2, with advance in-person voting starting Oct. 12.

“I have unique experience, but I also have the desire and the time to be involved in this leadership role,” Johnson said.