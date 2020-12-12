Both parties hitting the ground in Hall ahead of Jan. 5 Senate runoff

Republicans pounded the pavement Thursday, Dec. 10, knocking on each door at the end of each sloping Robinhood Trail driveway in Gainesville as they did their best to spread the word of the importance of the upcoming runoff elections for U.S. Senate.
“We have to get people out to vote,” Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks said as he and a pair of operatives canvassed the neighborhood. “This is the most important Senate election in the history of our country, and Georgia is what stands between the United States as we know it and a socialist country.”
The RNC team started after 9 a.m. Thursday in The Woodlands on Lake Brenau neighborhood before moving to Robinhood Trail and other sections of the Lakeview area.
Hicks said more than 500 staffers from the RNC are around the Peach State as the party committee continues to rely heavily on its ground game ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff.
“The people of Georgia are mainstream Americans, and they want jobs,” Hicks said. “They want growth. They want their Second Amendment rights protected.”
Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing, respectively, Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock following the Nov. 3 general election.
Hicks said the RNC is spending more than $20 million on the ground team in Georgia to get people out to vote in the runoff. Early voting starts Monday, Dec. 14.
“It’s extremely important,” Hicks said. “There’s no better way to get people out to the polls than human-to-human contact. We do it very safely, and it’s the most effective way to get people out to vote.”
RNC spokeswoman Savannah Viar said the national committee invested roughly $350 million since the 2012 election into data programs along with a door-knocking app to know which residential areas to canvass.
Earlier in the day, the Republican operatives had few open the doors, but Viar said they were able to talk with some “enthusiastic voters” later in the day.
On the other side of the aisle, Hall County Democrats chairman Kim Copeland said the group has had roughly 80 volunteers do some form of canvassing in the past three weeks.
Copeland said canvassers hit the streets again Thursday, Dec. 10. He said the group follows public health guidelines, and all volunteers go through health and safety training before heading out.
Like his Republican counterparts, Copeland said he recognizes the importance of the runoff elections for Senate.
“Basically, do we want stalemate versus do we want to move the country forward?” Copeland asked. “We know how important this is, and we know what (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell did under (former President) Barack Obama, where he blocked everything from getting done. This would just be 10 times worse if we do not put Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in there. It would just be super gridlock.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia could not provide by press deadline Friday the number of volunteers canvassing statewide or the dollar amount spent on in-person voter efforts.
Working across Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Clermont and all corners of Hall, Copeland said they have different groups focusing on different sectors of the electorate. One has focused on getting the base back out to the polls, while another focuses on people who did vote but don’t often vote in runoff elections.
Another group entirely is dedicated to encouraging residents who did not vote but have voted in past elections.
“We’re leaving no stone unturned,” Copeland said.
Latinos Conservative Organization President Art Gallegos Jr. said they have partnered with the Faith and Freedom Coalition and are hosting a Dec. 16 breakfast with pastors. He recently received door-hangers that have bilingual information.
“I was very grateful for the Faith and Freedom Coalition that they were able to put it all together and put it in Spanish as well,” Gallegos said. “We’re out canvassing and putting it out there with the community, pastors, churches, Hispanic businesses and passing them out with our volunteers.”
Gallegos said there were more than 20 volunteers who have signed up to do such canvassing. In terms of a message for voters, he said he wants people to dig into the issues and where the parties lie on platform issues.
“I think people are really now investigating instead of just saying or voting one way,” Gallegos said. “People are looking into, ‘What does this party stand for? What does the other party stand for?’”
Newtown Florist Club executive director Rose Johnson said the group is hoping to serve as a resource center for people if they have questions on voting, need an absentee ballot application or even just to use the computer.
“The goal of having a more engaged electorate is really our primary focus,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they are connected to groups across the state who are working on their own “get out the vote” campaigns as a way to strategize and not duplicate efforts.