Both parties hitting the ground in Hall ahead of Jan. 5 Senate runoff

Republicans pounded the pavement Thursday, Dec. 10, knocking on each door at the end of each sloping Robinhood Trail driveway in Gainesville as they did their best to spread the word of the importance of the upcoming runoff elections for U.S. Senate.

“We have to get people out to vote,” Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks said as he and a pair of operatives canvassed the neighborhood. “This is the most important Senate election in the history of our country, and Georgia is what stands between the United States as we know it and a socialist country.”

The RNC team started after 9 a.m. Thursday in The Woodlands on Lake Brenau neighborhood before moving to Robinhood Trail and other sections of the Lakeview area.

Hicks said more than 500 staffers from the RNC are around the Peach State as the party committee continues to rely heavily on its ground game ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff.

“The people of Georgia are mainstream Americans, and they want jobs,” Hicks said. “They want growth. They want their Second Amendment rights protected.”

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing, respectively, Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock following the Nov. 3 general election.

Hicks said the RNC is spending more than $20 million on the ground team in Georgia to get people out to vote in the runoff. Early voting starts Monday, Dec. 14.

“It’s extremely important,” Hicks said. “There’s no better way to get people out to the polls than human-to-human contact. We do it very safely, and it’s the most effective way to get people out to vote.”