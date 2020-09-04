Black Lives Matter protesters disrupt Loeffler campaign event in Forsyth

A campaign event for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in North Forsyth was interrupted by a Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday afternoon.



About four protesters began chanting “Black lives matter” during Loeffler’s remarks at the Sawnee Mountain Park community building during a campaign event attended by several local officials and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

The protesters began chanting after comments made by Loeffler about the Black Lives Matter organization, of which she has been critical.

Supporters of Loeffler then began their own chants, including “Kelly! Kelly!” and “All Lives Matter.”

The disruption ended the meeting, though some of Loeffler’s supporters were able to speak and get pictures with her and Cotton as other members of the crowd argued back and forth with the protesters.

The event was a part of Loeffler’s campaign tour this month through 14 Georgia counties as she attempts to hold on to her Senate seat ahead of the special election on Nov. 3.

