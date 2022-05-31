By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Barry Sanders endorses this runoff candidate in state House District 30 seat
Whitney Pimentel, left, and Derrick McCollum seek the Republican nomination for state House 30.

Barry Sanders, who lost his bid for state House District 30, has endorsed Whitney Pimentel, the second-place vote-getter in the three-way Republican race.

The announcement was made in a joint press release Tuesday, May 31, from the two candidates.

Derrick McCollum was the top vote-getter in the May 24 primary, capturing 49.8% of the vote. Pimentel won 32% and Sanders, 18.1%.

The runoff between McCollum and Pimentel is June 21.

The seat was left open as incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn into District 31.