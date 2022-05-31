Barry Sanders endorses this runoff candidate in state House District 30 seat

Barry Sanders, who lost his bid for state House District 30, has endorsed Whitney Pimentel, the second-place vote-getter in the three-way Republican race.
The announcement was made in a joint press release Tuesday, May 31, from the two candidates.
Derrick McCollum was the top vote-getter in the May 24 primary, capturing 49.8% of the vote. Pimentel won 32% and Sanders, 18.1%.
The runoff between McCollum and Pimentel is June 21.
The seat was left open as incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn into District 31.