Aug. 11 primary runoff election results so far

Runoff races held in Hall County Aug. 11 include those from both major parties looking to fill the U.S. House 9th District seat being vacated by Republican Doug Collins. Also, for those in Senate District 50, two Republicans vie to replace John Wilkinson. Check back for final results. For the latest results, visit the Secretary of State website.

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

103 of 166 precincts reporting as of 9:40 p.m.

Republicans

The Associated Press called the race at 9:42 p.m. for Clyde. With 156 of 166 precincts, reporting, here's how they fared.

Andrew Clyde, R: 56%

Matt Gurtler, R: 44%

Democrats

The Associated Press called the race at 9:46 p.m. for Pandy. With 156 of 166 precincts, reporting, here's how they fared.

Devin Pandy, D: 68%



Brooke Siskin, D: 32%

Georgia Senate, District 50

36 of 36 precincts precincts reporting as of 8:40 p.m

