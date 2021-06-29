Art Gallegos announces run for Gainesville City Council against longtime member George Wangemann

He is involved with several nonprofits in the area, including serving on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier and the executive board of J’s Place Recovery Center. Gallegos said his position as a city council member would not detract from his community efforts.



“I would have to prioritize,” Gallegos said. “For me, it’s my drive. I have always been very disciplined in making time for everything that I do.”

His plan to run for a city council seat has been in the works for a couple years, he said, and he wants to both represent what he described as an underserved Latino community and the community more broadly.

“I’ve been chosen to really make an impact and make a difference not just in my community but in all communities,” Gallegos said. “I really don’t focus on that (being the first Latino member of Gainesville City Council).”

Gallegos grew up in San Diego but moved to Gainesville 15 years ago, he said. He used to serve as the outreach coordinator for the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and founded Impact Ministries Inc.

“I’m running for city council to build better communities within our great city of Gainesville,” Gallegos said. “I believe the time is now to make that change. … In addition I believe in maintaining our conservative family values.”

Wangemann said he considered running for mayor but decided recently he would seek re-election.

“I finally made that decision that I would not run for mayor — of course my wife was a little disappointed,” Wangemann said. “I think I still have a few more good years — at least a few more good years — left as a city council member and I’d like to serve the people for four more years.”

Wangemann said Gallegos reached out to him about running for Ward 4 a couple of months ago, and he has heard from others that there may be more candidates to come. He recently was appointed as the chairman of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission in May, which influenced his choice to not run for mayor, he said.

“I decided not to overdo it,” he said.

The commission represents 12 counties in North Georgia and helps small cities find grants or provide other services that they aren’t able to do themselves, Wangemann said.

Wangemann will make his official announcement to run for re-election at the next council meeting, he said. Gainesville City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. July 15 and have its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 20.