Andrew Clyde wins primary for US House 9th District. It wasn't close.
After just one term in Congress, incumbent U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, easily beat back three challengers in the Republican primary to keep his seat representing the U.S. House 9th District. With more than half of precincts reporting, he led with 76.1% of the vote. The Jackson County resident was drawn out of the district following the 2020 census but still chose to run in the 9th. 

Who is he: Clyde is a gun store owner and first won election in 2020. 

How he reacted: “I’m humbled by the fact that the 9th District has given me their thumbs up,” Clyde said. He wasn’t expecting a runoff, but he said it was a different experience running for reelection rather than when he  pursued office for the first time. “You never take an opponent lightly; you always take an opponent seriously,” Clyde said. 

On the issues: Clyde wants to continue Trump-era border policies, establish energy independence to curb recent inflation and protect 2nd Amendment rights. While in office Clyde has downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection, drawing nationwide attention when he referred to some video from the incident as resembling a “normal tourist visit.” He voted against a resolution to give Capitol police officers gold medals.

What’s next: Clyde will face Mike Ford, chair of the Hall County Democratic Party, in the Nov. 8 election.