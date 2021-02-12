After a contentious 2020 election cycle, how much trust do Georgians have in their elections?

Under the Gold Dome, Georgia lawmakers have proposed a series of bills that would eliminate no-excuse absentee provisions, heighten identification standards to apply and submit absentee ballots and ban absentee drop boxes.



According to a series of polls by the nonpartisan organization Center for Election Innovation & Research, while 83% of Georgians expressed confidence in elections, voter confidence waned among Republicans in the state following the 2020 presidential election.

Carl Cavalli, a political science professor at the University of North Georgia, said it’s a good sign that election confidence among both parties is still above 70%.

“The optimistic view is that confidence does not dip below about 70% for either party either before the general election or before the runoff,” Cavalli said. “Looking at the overall numbers again, the optimistic view is that both parties had equally high confidence in the general election — around 90%.”

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, who commissioned the survey, is optimistic about the findings.

“It is heartening to see a relatively small reduction in overall confidence in the face of the unprecedented and false attacks on Georgia’s voting system in the immediate aftermath of the presidential election,” he said. “Election confidence only decreased among Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters during his misinformation campaign.”

The center ran three polls during the 2020 election cycle — in October, November and January. In its October survey, election confidence reached 91% among Georgia’s self-identified Republicans and Democrats.

Each survey’s margin of error was ±4.4% for 500 respondents, and October respondents were likely general election voters, and January respondents were likely runoff election voters.

November respondents were limited to those who voted in person during the general election.

In the lead-up to the general election, polls showed that 93% of Republicans expressed overall confidence in the election process.

But Becker directly attributes a 22% dip in voter confidence among Georgia Republicans in the center’s post-election polling in January to months of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud by the former president.

"The confidence in the voting system overall was high before the November election,” Becker said. "When it was clear he lost Georgia, Trump set his sights on spreading misinformation and blatant lies about the election, particularly in Georgia.”

Trump secured the state’s 16 electoral votes in the 2016 general election, but Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 11,700 votes in Georgia, a result that was confirmed by two recounts.

Additionally, Biden had almost double the absentee-by-mail votes than his predecessor, with roughly 850,000 for Biden compared to about 450,000 for Trump.