63 provisional ballots rejected by Hall election board, while another 235 were approved

The Hall County Election Board voted Friday, Jan. 8, to reject 63 provisional ballots in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs on several grounds, including 40 that were from voters registered in another county.



Voters cast provisional ballots if they are unable to provide photo identification when voting in person or their name is not listed as registered in that precinct when they go to vote.

The board did approve 235 other provisional ballots, including 109 that had been flagged in Dec. 23 voting challenges.

The challengers were asking the board to find that probable cause existed in challenges that there were about 8,000 people who may not be eligible to vote in Hall because they have changes of address on file with the U.S. Postal Service.

Even though the election board rejected the challenges, the ballots still were deemed provisional because of a 10-day window to appeal the board’s decision in Hall Superior Court, election director Lori Wurtz said.

Overall, 78,733 ballots were cast in the runoffs, or 60% of the county’s 131,260 registered voters, according to Hall County’s election website.