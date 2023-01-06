6 issues to watch from Hall County's lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session

Transportation

New Georgia House Rep. Derrick McCollum already knows what one of its top concerns will be going into his first term: road congestion.

The Republican whose district spans South Hall and part of northeast Gwinnett County particularly cites Interstate 985 as needing to be restored as a widening project by the state. But he also points to other state routes, such as Winder Highway/Ga. 53 and Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211, as needing attention.

Roads “are only getting busier and busier,” McCollum said.

Rep. Soo Hong, representing northeast Gwinnett and part of Hall, agrees as she, like McCollum, embarks on her first two-year term.

“Transportation is huge, and it’s not just about traffic but … we need to make sure we’re looking ahead and we control that,” she said.

“There are a lot of projects in the pipeline to be worked on,” said state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, Senate Transportation Committee vice chairman and incoming Senate majority leader.

He especially noted improvements along Ga. 400 in North Georgia.

“Into the future, we’ve got to widen 400 up into Dawson County,” Gooch said. “The growth up there is extremely rapid.

“We know the growth is coming up 400 north and of course (interstates) 85 and 985 (into Hall), but we’re trying to stay ahead of the growth curve on 400,” Gooch said. “Some would argue we’re behind the growth curve, but it just takes so long to build these roads.”

This month, the state is expected to release a freight and logistics plan identifying needed projects. As for the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, expected to be operating by early 2025, the truck terminal off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall shouldn’t cause any traffic headaches, at least initially, Gooch said.

“If it does, it would take time to get to that level … and there should be time to make improvements if we need them,” he said.

Otherwise, legislators will need to consider the prospect of automakers at some point producing only electric vehicles.

“That immediately starts triggering a lot of questions, like how do we build the infrastructure for the electric grid?” Gooch said. Also, “how do we pay for our roads and bridges? Today, we pay for them through our gas tax. How do we replace that lost motor fuel tax?”



