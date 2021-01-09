5 issues to watch in Georgia's 2021 legislative session

Georgia lawmakers launch into the 2020 General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 11. Normally, a session lasts from the second week in January through late March or early April. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may force breaks or a shortening of the session, dependent on community spread of the virus.



After speaking with Hall County lawmakers, The Times has highlighted a list of topics that may come up during this year’s session, with election reform taking center stage.

Here are the issues worth watching:

Election reform

Possibly the hottest issue is likely to be election reform, with the Hall County delegation expected to roll out its own legislation at some point in the session, lawmakers said.

Hall lawmakers supported challenges to electors in Georgia, after President Donald Trump claimed widespread fraud in the November election, often saying victory in the state had been stolen. There has been no evidence to support those claims.

Election reform, specifically placing further restrictions on absentee voting, is expected from the GOP-led state legislature.