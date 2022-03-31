Your voter guide for 2022 election season in Hall County

Several local and state seats are up for election this year, including top ticket races like governor and U.S. Senate all the way down to local board of education seats. This guide provides key dates, how things work, who the local candidates are and where they stand on the issues.
Things to know
District maps changed following the 2020 census. Check your districts and voting status at My Voter Page.
Voters in the primary can select either a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot. Note, only nonpartisan races will appear on that ballot.
Legislation changing some voting rules took effect last year. One of those changes is the addition of Sunday voting. You can request an absentee ballot and mail it in or drop it inside at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
Early voting
When
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday May 2 through May 20
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and 14
- 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, May 8 and 15, at Brenau and Mulberry Creek only
Where
Vote any of these locations.
- Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St., Gainesville
- North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
- Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
- East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville
- Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
- Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
- Murrayville library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Election Day
When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24
Where: Your polling precinct
Key dates
Register: By April 25
Early voting: Begins May 2
Primary: May 24
General Election: Nov. 8
Local
Hall County Commissioner, District 1
Kathy Cooper, R, incumbent
Laura Colaninno, D
The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.
Hall County Commissioner, District 3
John Noa, R
Gregg Poole, R
David Gibbs, R
Learn more about the candidates.
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1
Debra Jones Smith, R
Johnny Mark Johnson, R
Tim Glover, R
Angela Middleton, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2
Mark Pettitt, R, incumbent
Michele Cook, R
Isabel Martinez Flynn, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Hall County Schools, at-large
Bill Thompson, R, incumbent
Ashley Morgan Carter, R
Pat Calmes, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Federal
U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District
Andrew Clyde, R, incumbent
Ben Souther, R
John London, R
Michael Boggus, R
J. Gregory Howard, R
Mike Ford, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
State
Georgia House of Representatives, District 28
Donald Lannom, R
Tim Short, R
Julie Tressler, R
John Luchetti, R
Blake McClellan, R
Brent Cox, R
Claudia Wood, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Georgia House of Representatives, District 29
Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent
Devin Pandy, D
The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Derrick McCollum, R
Kim Floria, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Georgia House of Representatives, District 31
Emory Dunahoo, R, incumbent
Learn more about the candidates.
Georgia House of Representatives, District 100
David Clark, R
Bonnie Rich, R
Louisa Jackson, D
Coming soon: Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Georgia House of Representatives, District 103
Soo Hong, R
Ernie Anaya, D
The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.
Georgia Senate, District 49
Scott Gibbs, R
Richard Straut, R
Jody Cooley, D
Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.
Georgia Senate, District 50
Bo Hatchett, R, incumbent
Paulette Williams, D
The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.
Governor
- Catherine Davis, R
- Brian Kemp, R
- David Perdue, R
- Kandiss Taylor, R
- Tom Williams, R
- Stacey Abrams, D
Lieutenant governor
- Burt Jones, R
- Mack McGregor, R
- Butch Miller, R
- Jeanne Seaver, R
- Erick E. Allen, D
- Charlie Bailey, D
- Tyrone Brooks Jr., D
- Tony Brown, D
- Kwanza Hall, D
- Jason T. Hayes, D
- Derrick L. Jackson, D
- R. Malik, D
- Renitta Shannon, D
- Ryan Graham, L
Secretary of State
- David C. Belle Isle, R
- Jody Hice, R
- T.J. Hudson, R
- Brad Raffensperger, R
- Dee Dawkins-Haigler, D
- John Eaves, D
- Floyd Griffin, D
- Bee Nguyen, D
- Michael Owens, D
Attorney general
- Chris Carr, R
- John Gordon, R
- Jennifer "Jen" Jordan, D
- Christian Wise Smith, D
- Martin Cowen, L
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Tyler Harper, R
- Winfred Dukes, D
- Nakita Hemingway, D
- Fred Swann, D
- David Raudabaugh, L
Commissioner of Insurance
- Ben Cowart, R
- John King, R
- Patrick Witt, R
- Raphael Baker, D
- Janice Laws Robinson, D
- Matthew Wilson, D
State school superintendent
- John D. Barge, R
- Richard Woods, R
- Currey Hitchens, D
- Jaha V. Howard, D
- James Morrow Jr., D
- Alisha Thomas Searcy, D
Commissioner of Labor
- Kartick Bhatt, R
- Mike Coan, R
- Bruce Thompson, R
- William "Will" Boddie Jr., D
- Thomas Dean, D
- Nicole Horn, D
- Lester G. Jackson III, D
- Nadia Surrency, D
Public Service Commission, District 2
- Tim Echols, R
- Patty Durand, D
- Russell Edwards, D