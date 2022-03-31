Your voter guide for 2022 election season in Hall County

Things to know

District maps changed following the 2020 census. Check your districts and voting status at My Voter Page.

Voters in the primary can select either a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot. Note, only nonpartisan races will appear on that ballot.

Legislation changing some voting rules took effect last year. One of those changes is the addition of Sunday voting. You can request an absentee ballot and mail it in or drop it inside at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.

Early voting

When

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday May 2 through May 20

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and 14

1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, May 8 and 15, at Brenau and Mulberry Creek only

Where

Vote any of these locations.

Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St., Gainesville

North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville

Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch

Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville

Murrayville library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Election Day

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24

Where: Your polling precinct

Key dates



Register: By April 25

Early voting: Begins May 2

Primary: May 24



General Election: Nov. 8