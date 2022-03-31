By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Your voter guide for 2022 election season in Hall County
Paige Thompson unwraps a cart of voting precinct supplies Friday, April 29, 2022, as Curtis Crawford helps at the Spout Springs Library. - photo by Scott Rogers

Several local and state seats  are up for election this year, including top ticket races like governor and U.S. Senate all the way down to local board of education seats. This guide provides key dates, how things work, who the local candidates are and where they stand on the issues. 

Things to know

District maps changed following the 2020 census. Check your districts and voting status at My Voter Page

Voters in the primary can select either a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot. Note, only nonpartisan races will appear on that ballot.

Legislation changing some voting rules took effect last year. One of those changes is the addition of Sunday voting. You can request an absentee ballot and mail it in or drop it inside at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.

Early voting

When

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday May 2 through May 20
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and 14 
  • 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, May 8 and 15, at Brenau and Mulberry Creek only

Where

Vote any of these locations. 

  • Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St., Gainesville
  • North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
  • Spout Springs Library,  6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
  • East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville
  • Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
  • Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
  • Murrayville library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Election Day

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24

Where: Your polling precinct

Key dates

Register: By April 25

Early voting: Begins May 2

Primary: May 24

General Election: Nov. 8

Local

Hall County Commissioner, District 1

The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.

Hall County Commissioner, District 3

Learn more about the candidates

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1  

  • Debra Jones Smith, R

  • Johnny Mark Johnson, R

  • Tim Glover, R

  • Angela Middleton, D

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2 

  • Mark Pettitt, R, incumbent

  • Michele Cook, R

  • Isabel Martinez Flynn, D

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Hall County Schools, at-large

  • Bill Thompson, R, incumbent

  • Ashley Morgan Carter, R

  • Pat Calmes, D

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Federal

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

State

Georgia House of Representatives, District 28

  • Donald Lannom, R

  • Tim Short, R

  • Julie Tressler, R

  • John Luchetti, R

  • Blake McClellan, R

  • Brent Cox, R

  • Claudia Wood, D

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Georgia House of Representatives, District 31

Learn more about the candidates

Georgia House of Representatives, District 100

  • David Clark, R

  • Bonnie Rich, R

  • Louisa Jackson, D

Coming soon: Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

  • Soo Hong, R

  • Ernie Anaya, D

The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.

Georgia Senate, District 49

Learn more about the Republican candidates. The Times will provide additional coverage of the Democrat candidate and Republican primary winner ahead of the November election.

Georgia Senate, District 50

  • Bo Hatchett, R, incumbent

  • Paulette Williams, D

The Times will provide coverage of these candidates ahead of the November election.

Governor

  • Catherine Davis, R
  • Brian Kemp, R
  • David Perdue, R
  • Kandiss Taylor, R
  • Tom Williams, R
  • Stacey Abrams, D
Lieutenant governor

  • Burt Jones, R
  • Mack McGregor, R
  • Butch Miller, R
  • Jeanne Seaver, R
  • Erick E. Allen, D
  • Charlie Bailey, D
  • Tyrone Brooks Jr., D
  • Tony Brown, D
  • Kwanza Hall, D
  • Jason T. Hayes, D
  • Derrick L. Jackson, D
  • R. Malik, D
  • Renitta Shannon, D
  • Ryan Graham, L
Secretary of State

  • David C. Belle Isle, R
  • Jody Hice, R
  • T.J. Hudson, R
  • Brad Raffensperger, R
  • Dee Dawkins-Haigler, D
  • John Eaves, D
  • Floyd Griffin, D
  • Bee Nguyen, D
  • Michael Owens, D
Attorney general

  • Chris Carr, R
  • John Gordon, R
  • Jennifer "Jen" Jordan, D
  • Christian Wise Smith, D
  • Martin Cowen, L
Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Tyler Harper, R
  • Winfred Dukes, D
  • Nakita Hemingway, D
  • Fred Swann, D
  • David Raudabaugh, L
Commissioner of Insurance

  • Ben Cowart, R
  • John King, R
  • Patrick Witt, R
  • Raphael Baker, D
  • Janice Laws Robinson, D
  • Matthew Wilson, D
State school superintendent

  • John D. Barge, R
  • Richard Woods, R
  • Currey Hitchens, D
  • Jaha V. Howard, D
  • James Morrow Jr., D
  • Alisha Thomas Searcy, D
Commissioner of Labor

  • Kartick Bhatt, R
  • Mike Coan, R
  • Bruce Thompson, R
  • William "Will" Boddie Jr., D
  • Thomas Dean, D
  • Nicole Horn, D
  • Lester G. Jackson III, D
  • Nadia Surrency, D
Public Service Commission, District 2

  • Tim Echols, R
  • Patty Durand, D
  • Russell Edwards, D