2022 election results across Hall County
Voters enter First United Methodist Church Gainesville to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the West Whelchel voting precinct. - photo by Scott Rogers

Republicans rolled across Hall County and in statewide races. In the State Senate District 49 seat Hall County Commissioner and Gainesville native Shelly Echols will succeed Sen. Butch Miller. In the U.S. House 9th District, Andrew Clyde won handily. There will be some new faces in Hall County with newly drawn state House districts. Here's how the races ended. 

Local

Hall County Commissioner, District 1

  • Kathy Cooper (R): 78%
  • Laura Colaninno (D): 22%
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1  

  • Debra Smith (R): 79%
  • Angela Middleton (D):21% 
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2 

  • Mark Pettitt (R): 79%
  • Isabel Martinez Flynn (D): 21%
Hall County Schools Board of Education, at large
  • Bill Thompson (R): 80%
  • Pat Calmes (D): 20%
State

Governor

Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams for a second term.


Other statewide results
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30 

  • Derrick McCollum (R): 76%
  • Kim Floria (D): 24%
Georgia House of Representatives, 103

  • Soo Hong (R): 63%
  • Ernie Anaya (D): 37%
Georgia House of Representatives, 29

  • Matt Dubnik (R): 64%
  • Devin Pandy (D): 36%
Georgia House of Representatives, 28

  • Brent Cox (R): 81%
  • Claudia Wood (D): 19%
Georgia House of Representatives, 100

  • David Clark (R): 65%
  • Louisa Jackson (D): 35%
Georgia Senate, District 49

  • Shelly Echols (R): 76%
  • Jody Cooley (D): 24%
Georgia Senate, District 50

  • Bo Hatchett (R): 85%
  • Paulette Williams (D): 15% 
      Voters line up at First United Methodist Church Gainesville to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the West Whelchel voting precinct. - photo by Scott Rogers

      Federal

      U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

      • Andrew Clyde (R): 75%
      • Mike Ford (D): 25%
      • Raphael Warnock (D): 49%
      • Herschel Walker (R): 49%
      Results as of midnight are with 90% of the counties/precincts reporting.