2020 Hall County election results so far

Activity picked up at the Hall County elections office Tuesday evening at about 8 p.m. as poll managers began arriving to return their equipment.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, elections officials were still counting early voting ballots, with vote count receipts from 16 machines hanging in a window at the Hall County Government Center.

Elections Director Lori Wurtz said early voting would be counted first. Results will be posted on the elections office website when available, although none were available at 8:30 p.m.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with all closing on time with the exception of the East Hall Community Center, which closed a few minutes late while voters finished casting their ballots.

The Georgia Secretary of State is reporting results online as well. A section of that website notes number of precincts and counties reporting.



Absentee ballots are not sorted by precinct, so even if websites list 100% of precincts reporting for a race, the results may not be final. Absentee ballots could not be counted in Georgia until polls closed.