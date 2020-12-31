Our photographer's top 5 photos from the unforgettable year of 2020

This year started out as any normal year for me as a photojournalist here at The Times, but by April it was a totally different experience.

As schools and businesses closed, neighborhoods seemed empty and roads were almost empty of traffic, but reporters and myself had a duty to continue to go out and collect information and document what was happening while maintaining safety at all times.

This totally changed the way I am used to working since I usually need to be up close and in contact with people. It's been a year on the job I will never forget.

The following are a few of my favorite images from the year.